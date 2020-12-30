Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

ELP stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.