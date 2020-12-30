LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 776.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 405,152 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of LIVN opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

