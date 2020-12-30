AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,165,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.