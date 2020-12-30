AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Penn Virginia worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

