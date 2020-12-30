ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.61

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and traded as low as $79.33. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 215,786 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.25.

About ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

