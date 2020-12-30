AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $219.00

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and traded as low as $212.50. AO World plc (AO.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 796,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

