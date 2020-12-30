Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.45. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 95,564 shares changing hands.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.51%. This is a positive change from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

