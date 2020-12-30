Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.20

Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $15.50. Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 16,895 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £178.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.01.

About Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

