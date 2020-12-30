Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.20

Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $15.50. Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 16,895 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £178.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

