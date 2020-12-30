BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.53. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 116,270 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

