BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.53. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 116,270 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
