Mitchell Gaynor Sells 19,428 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.