Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLMR opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.14.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
