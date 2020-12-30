Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $593,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLMR opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

