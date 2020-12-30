Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells 22,186 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 275,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $732.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NX shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

