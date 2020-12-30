Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 28,685 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $380,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $230,558.22.

RGT opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.