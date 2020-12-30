Zenon Wozniak Sells 15,002 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$23.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.