Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,046 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of MGP Ingredients worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 238,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

