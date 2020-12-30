Critical Survey: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gritstone Oncology and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 3 4 0 2.38

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.92%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential downside of 31.66%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 33.00 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -1.36 Editas Medicine $20.53 million 227.32 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -27.94

Gritstone Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Gritstone Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/2 clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. It also develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. In addition, the company develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; strategic research collaboration Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease; and research collaboration with Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic healthy donor derived NK cell medicines for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

