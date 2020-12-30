Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SBH opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

