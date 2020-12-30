Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Head-To-Head Survey

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Capital and DigiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and DigiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 15.66 -$62.00 million N/A N/A DigiPath $2.55 million 0.55 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

DigiPath has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and DigiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A DigiPath -67.99% -1,137.19% -88.49%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Capital beats DigiPath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

