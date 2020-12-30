Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Personalis were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research began coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,511 shares of company stock worth $15,775,818. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.