Morgan Stanley Acquires 169,176 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 875,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares during the period.

Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

