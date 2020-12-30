19,617 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of LifeVantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LifeVantage by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in LifeVantage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.