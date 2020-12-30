Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

ADM opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

