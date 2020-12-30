Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $241,000 in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSK. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

ALSK opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $364,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,381 shares of company stock valued at $265,736. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

