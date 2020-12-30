Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1,197.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

