OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of OneMain worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

