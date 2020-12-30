Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 80.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at $12,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNOOC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEO opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. CNOOC Limited has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

