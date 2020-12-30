Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $261,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

