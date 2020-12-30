Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,831 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Sterling Construction worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $527.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

