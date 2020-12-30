4,714 Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $488.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

