Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Position Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 93.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

