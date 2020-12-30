Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:CLW opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

