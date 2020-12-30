Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

