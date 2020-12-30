JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $336,000 Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Digimarc worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMRC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Langston Sr King, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $72,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,804 shares in the company, valued at $903,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,153. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

