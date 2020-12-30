JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $972,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.