JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $357,000 Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of American National Bankshares worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

