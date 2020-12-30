Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,102 shares of company stock worth $7,781,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

