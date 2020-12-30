Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jamf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,259,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,824,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

Jamf stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

