Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of PFBC opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

