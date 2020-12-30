Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of REV Group worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in REV Group by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

