Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 70,467 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watford were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. TheStreet raised Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.