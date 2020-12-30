Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $39,994,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $3,614,000.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

