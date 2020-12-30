Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 125.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

