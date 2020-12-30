Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $672.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

