JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 849.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

CDXS stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

