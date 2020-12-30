JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,304 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of The First Bancshares worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

