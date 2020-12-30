Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

