Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. CSFB raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

