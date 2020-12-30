JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $411,000 Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Joint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

