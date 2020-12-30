Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,524,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,984,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

Moderna stock opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $568,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 143.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.