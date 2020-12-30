Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 24,953 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after buying an additional 163,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

